Lott block may not doom Adelstein

Senate Minority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) hasn't backed down on his threat

to block the nomination of Jonathan Adelstein to the Federal Communications

Commission, should the White House ever send it up to the Senate.

Political observers said they expect Adelstein to eventually get his seat,

although the likelihood gets lower the longer the nomination lingers.

So, what does blocking a nomination mean? Well, in some cases, almost nothing

at all.

Former FCC chairman William Kennard's nomination was blocked by Sen. Conrad

Burns (R-Mont.), and Kennard took over the chair in short order. But other

nominees have not been so lucky.

President Clinton nominated then-FCC Common Carrier Bureau chief Regina

Keeney in 1996, and the Republican-controlled Senate let it sit there and

expire.

In 1988 and 1989, then-Senate Commerce Committee chairman Fritz Hollings

(D-S.C.) (sound familiar?) refused to hold hearings for Washington attorney

Susan Wing and FCC official Brad Holmes. They, too, never made it.

And then there was FCC commissioner Stephen Sharp, who did manage to get

confirmed during Mark Fowler's reign but faced legislation that limited his term

to less than one year and cut the panel, including him, from seven commissioners

to five.