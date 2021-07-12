Lots of Bull Coming to Viewers on Pluto TV

Bull-riding league PBR said it is turning its subscription streaming service RidePass, once billed as the Netflix of western sports, into a free service via Pluto TV.

Beginning July 20, PBR RidePass will be available as both a linear channel and an on-demand service featuring professional bull rodeo and other western sporting events.

RidePass was originally launched in February 2018 and cost $6.99 a month. It was unclear how many consumers subscribed to RidePass.

PlutoTV’s parent, ViacomCBS had a prior relationship with PBR, airing some of its events on CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network.

The first rodeo to be carried live on Pluto TV will bee Days of 47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo on July 20-24 from Utah Fair State Park, All five rounds of competition will be free on Pluto TV.

Pluto TV said that the PBR’s events complement its lineup of wester-themed programming. It has a Western TV channel with series including The Lone Ranger and Walker Texas Ranger, as well as a western movie channel with films like True Grit, Geronimo: An American Legend, and The Alamo. Pluto TV recently launched an exclusive dedicated channel to Steve McQueen’s Wanted: Dead or Alive.