Lots of Networks Want a Piece of NASCAR

As the NASCAR season enters its last lap with the Chase for the Nextel

Cup playoff series, the competition to see who televises the growing sport

after 2006 is also heating up.

The current $2.4 billion television contract expires after next season.

Under the present structure, Fox and FX air the first half of the season, and

NBC and Turner Broadcasting share the second half. The sport's biggest event,

the Daytona 500—which is actually run at the beginning of the

season—rotates annually between NBC and Fox.

And while the current partners are in an exclusive negotiation period,

many are wondering if NBC's decision to bring back the NFL will mean it

won't pony up the significant rights-fee boost NASCAR is expected to ask for.

“The simple fact is, the rights will be so expensive that whoever gets it

will also have to spend a lot to promote it and try and get their money

back,” says analyst Dennis McAlpine of McAlpine Associates.

And if NBC flinches, ESPN wants in.

“We've been very vocal about our interest in NASCAR, and I think

that's the only big property right now that escapes [ESPN's] portfolio,”

says outgoing ESPN programming chief Mark Shapiro.

In fact, it was suggested earlier this season that ESPN ramped up

coverage of NASCAR in its news programming in an effort to curry favor with the

organization.

But Shapiro bristles at the suggestion. “That's disgusting,” he

says. “That accusation is utterly ridiculous. It is church and state. If

you're going by sheer numbers, NASCAR is the second-most-popular sport by far

in this country. If anything, we're guilty of not doing enough. We don't

need to prove to NASCAR what we can do.”

McAlpine says he “wouldn't be surprised to see the second half taken

over by ABC and ESPN.”

Another option, should NBC pass, would be for Turner to try to obtain

rights on its own. Also, although no one is mentioning Outdoor Life Network as

a bidder, that Comcast channel is trying to remodel itself into a more

mainstream sports outlet, and the industry is keeping an eye on its

movements.

But NASCAR will be leery of putting too much of its schedule on cable;

the recent explosion in NASCAR's popularity resulted from the sport shifting

to a predominantly broadcast-television schedule.

Another possibility is for NASCAR to break off the rights to its Busch

Series, a minor-league circuit that usually holds its races one day prior to

the Nextel Cup. The Busch deal is currently tied in with the Nextel Cup

contract. But should ESPN fail to get rights to Nextel Cup, the deal remains a

possibility.

Even if all three current partners were to return in a similar

structure, there has been talk that Fox could end up with exclusive rights to

the Daytona 500, since NBC and Turner air all 10 races in the playoff

series.