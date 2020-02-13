Lotame Hires Comscore’s Yeung as General Counsel

Data company Lotame said it hired former Comscore executive Amy Yeung as general counsel and chief privacy officer.

Yeung, who had been deputy general counsel at Comscore, will oversee all legal functions at Lotame and spearhead privacy protocols including privacy features in the company’s data product for brands, agencies and publishers.

She succeeds Tiffany Morris Palazzo, who had been general counsel and VP of global policy, and moved to MDC Partners last year.

“From ZeniMax to Comscore, Amy has proven to be a leader in advancing the global conversations around data privacy and best practices,” said Andy Monfried, founder and CEO, Lotame.

“Global brands and publishers are facing an increasingly complicated climate as regulations evolve. At Lotame, we’re well-positioned to help them resolve these challenges through an industry-unique blend of quality data, privacy-forward ID solutions such as Cartographer, and our openness to work with all partners in the ecosystem. Amy’s impressive pedigree advising companies on industry-disruptive technology, digital innovation and data analytics initiatives will help support Lotame’s robust growth and stay ahead of the market and client needs.”

At Comscore, Yeung was part of the company’s effort to return to the public markets after it was delisted because of accounting issues that dogged the company for three years.

Before Comscore, she held posts at Dataminr and ZeniMax.

“Lotame has always emphasized honesty, openness and doing the right thing,'' said Yeung. “Their track record of growth, innovation, leading-edge tech and impressive efforts to help brands and publishers succeed with data makes it an exciting place to be. I look forward to working with all stakeholders across business functions during this critical time in the industry to advance the company’s mission.”