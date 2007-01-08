LostRemote's Safran Sells Consulting Company

Digital media expert and prolific LostRemote.com blogger Steve Safran has sold his media consulting company to television branding company Audience Research & Development. AR&D, headquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth, is acquiring Safran's Boston-based Safran Media Group and Safran will become AR&D's Senior VP of Media 2.0.



Safran is an expert on local media with 15 years of experience in TV and web news. He runs the "Lost Remote" blog of news and commentary on emerging media. His work has been featured on the Boston Globe's website, Boston.com, as well as MSNBC, The Chicago Tribute, NPR and BBC Radio 4. Most recently, he has been consulting, through Safran Media Group, on a wide variety of digital media matters.



Safran will now continue to blog at Lost Remote while bringing his consulting practice to AR&D.



