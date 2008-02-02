'Lost' Won, But Were Some Lost?

The highly anticipated and heavily promoted season premiere of ABC's Lost gave the network an easy win on Jan. 31. The fourth-season premiere of Lost was watched by 16.1 million viewers, scoring a 6.7 rating/16 share in the 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. That was enough to give the drama a win in the 9 p.m. time slot.

Lost was down from last season's opener by more than two million viewers and one point in the demo. However, the rating was 14% higher than the Lost finale last season. And the serial drama is among the top programs that viewers record for later viewing. Those figures don't come out until later.

At 8 p.m., the Lost clip show attracted 13.1 million viewers (4.9/13 in the demo).

At 10 p.m., the new legal drama Eli Stone was watched by 11.6 million viewers (4.2/11 in the demo), losing 4.5 million viewers coming out of Lost, but beating the competition.