'Lost' Won, But Were Some Lost?
The highly anticipated and heavily promoted season premiere of ABC's Lost gave the network an easy win on Jan. 31. The fourth-season premiere of Lost was watched by 16.1 million viewers, scoring a 6.7 rating/16 share in the 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. That was enough to give the drama a win in the 9 p.m. time slot.
Lost was down from last season's opener by more than two million viewers and one point in the demo. However, the rating was 14% higher than the Lost finale last season. And the serial drama is among the top programs that viewers record for later viewing. Those figures don't come out until later.
At 8 p.m., the Lost clip show attracted 13.1 million viewers (4.9/13 in the demo).
At 10 p.m., the new legal drama Eli Stone was watched by 11.6 million viewers (4.2/11 in the demo), losing 4.5 million viewers coming out of Lost, but beating the competition.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.