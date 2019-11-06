‘Lost Corvettes’ Series to Debut on FYI, History

The Lost Corvettes, a docu-series about 36 classic vehicles that were found and restored, will be airing starting Saturday, Nov. 9, on A+E Networks’ FYI and History cable channels.

Viewers can win the sports cars, which are being offered as prizes in a charity sweepstakes at TheLostCorvettesGiveaway.com.

The series traces the history of the cars, one from each of the first 36 years the Corvette was produced. The cars were raffled off by VH1 in 1988 and then sold to pop artist Peter Max and were sitting in dusty garages for years. They were sold by Max to the Heller family in 2014.

The Heller family has been working with car restorer Chris Mazzilli, who shows how he got the Corvettes back in shape, before they are again raffled off.

The six-part series premieres Saturday at 10 p.m. on FYI and on Sunday at 10 a.m. on History.