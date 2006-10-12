Lost Continues To Lose Viewers

ABC's Lost, while still winning its time slot, appears to be on a downward spiral in the primetime ratings race. It managed just a 6.7 rating/17 share in the key 18-49 demo Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, and although it was the highest-rated show on any network, it was down from last week's 7.5/19 and really down from the season premiere (10/24).

And following Lost, The Nine could only scare up a 3.2/9, down from last week's premiere of 4.6/13. Still, ABC managed a No. 1 finish for the night with a 4.8/13 (the Dancing With the Stars results show got a 4.6/13 from 8-9).

CBS was No. 2 with a 4.5/12. Its highest-rated hour was CSI: NY from 10-11 (5.9/16). New show Jericho's 3.2/9 was down a bit from last week's 3.4/10.

NBC came in at No. 3 with a 2.9/8. The premiere of comedy 20 Good Years managed just a 2.5/7 in the 8:30-9 slot.

Fox was No. 4 with a 2.6/7 for baseball.

And The CW's Next Top Model gave the new network a 2.7/8 fro 8-9. One Tree Hill, following it, managed just a 1.5/4. Overall, the network earned a 2.1/6.