Loser Is Winner for NBC

NBC won the Nielsen Media Research prime-time ratings race Tuesday night in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demo with a 4.2 rating/11 share. That win came thanks to reality show Biggest Loser, as well as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, both of which won their time periods. In between was Scrubs, which brought the average down with a 2.8/7 from 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

It was a series high for Biggest Loser, according to NBC, and the biggest 18-49 rating for entertainment programming in the time period 8-9:30) in 13 months.

ABC and CBS tied for second place with a 3.5/9.

ABC was for a Charlie Brown Christmas special at 8, sitcoms According to Jim and George Lopez at 9-10 and NYPD Blue. Lopez was ABC's highest rated show for the night with a 3.9/10.

CBS earned its second place with the an older-skewing lineup that dominated the household ratings. At 8, NCIS was second in 18-49's with a 3.3/9, though the clear winner of the night in households with a 9.2 rating/15 share. In fact, CBS won every half-hour but one in households with its lineup of NCIS, Amazing Race and Judging Amy.

In relatively distant third was Fox, which got a respectable outing from critically acclaimed drama, House (2.6/7), continued to generate little from Apprentice knock-off, Rebel Billionaire, 1.6/4, which just edged out The WB for fourth place at 8-9.

The WB came in fourth for the night with a 1.4/4 for Gilmore Girls and High School Reunion. UPN was fifth with a 1.1/3 for Eve and Veronica Mars.

