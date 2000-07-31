Los Angeles police would control a local stations helicopter and provide pool aerial coverage of the no-fly-zone around the Staples convention center during the Democratic National Convention.

Under a controversial plan, Los Angeles police would control a local station's helicopter and provide pool aerial coverage of the no-fly-zone around the Staples convention center during the Democratic National Convention. If approved, the police would use a KMEX-TV chopper, and control what video would be sent out (though a Los Angeles Times story says the police would not stop unflattering images of police from being shown). KCBS-TV News Director Roger Bell says the proposal "fosters the notion that the media and the police are one and the same. We are not. We have to be independent and we have to be on nobody's side." Tribune-owned KTLA-TV has agreed to the idea, claiming it's the only way to get pictures from within the no-fly zone.