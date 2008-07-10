Los Angeles Area Emmy Nominations Announced

KNBC received 24 Los Angeles Area Emmy nominations, leading the competition heading into the Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards Saturday, Sept. 6 at the Television Academy's Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre.

Out of the total 118 nominations, Fox affiliate KTTV had the second-highest total with 17.

Academy of Television Arts & Sciences chairman John Shaffner also announced that the Los Angeles Dodgers will receive the Los Angeles Area Governors Award. The Major League Baseball team is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its move to Southern California.

Following is a list of stations/outlets with the most nominations: NBC4 24, Fox11 17, KTLA5 11, KCET 9, CBS2/KCAL9 8, KCAL9 8, FSN West/Prime Ticket 8, ABC7 6, FSN West 6, KMEX 5, CBS2 4, GTV6 3, LA Cityview35 3.

The full list of nominations can be found here.