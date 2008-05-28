Lorne Michaels Wins Webby Award

It turns out that Saturday Night Live impresario Lorne Michaels pioneered more than late-night sketch comedy.

He is being given a Webby Award June 10 for lifetime achievement in the still relatively young business of online video.

The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, which cited Michaels' "groundbreaking" work with SNL Digital Shorts. The academy said Michaels "jump-started the online-video revolution" way back in 2005 with "Lazy Sunday," which it called the first viral video to become a crossover hit on both YouTube and NBC.com.

He was also credited with guiding the sensibilities of online comedy "from fake newscasts to political parodies."