Lord Upped to WJLA GM

WJLA Washington Station Manager Bill Lord was named vice president and general manager of WJLA and local cable sibling NewsChannel 8, "with responsibilities over the complex, day-to-day operations of both the ABC affiliate and the 24-hour cable news operation in the Washington region," parent Allbritton said in a statement.

The move gives Lord control over the editorial, sales, marketing, technical and operational structure at both outlets.

"We have been quite impressed with how adept Bill has been in coordinating the multiple Washington platforms-broadcast, cable and web," said Frederick J. Ryan Jr., Allbritton's president. "He is an exceptional leader with a savvy understanding of our unique local and national news market."

Ryan will remain president of WJLA and NewsChannel 8 and head of the Allbritton Television Group.

Lord has been WJLA's station manager for eight years, and was v.p. of news prior to that.

The Politico is also housed in the WJLA/NewsChannel 8 facility.