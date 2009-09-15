Lord Upped at WJLA

WJLA Washington VP of News Bill Lord has been promoted to station manager at the Allbritton-owned outlet. His management responsibilities include “the complex, day-to-day operations of both the ABC affiliate and the 24-hour cable news operation in the Washington region,” said Allbritton in a statement. Lord also grabs “new responsibilities for coordination of sales and marketing as well as news, promotions and technical operation of the two stations.”



WJLA President/General Manager Frederick J. Ryan Jr. says Lord has been a key player at the station for some time. “We will continue to look to Bill to provide the steady, creative, and determined leadership for the entire station that he has demonstrated in lifting the news operation to the highest levels,” said Ryan. “Bill’s understanding of the complex and interrelated technical, programming and marketing aspects of this huge operation, combined with a savvy understanding of our unique local and national news market, mark him as the ideal leader to oversee our operation.”



Under Lord’s leadership, WJLA has been recognized with the Associated Press Best Newscast multiple times, the Edward R. Murrow Award, the Radio and Television News Directors Association Best Newscast Award, the Scripps Howard National Journalism Award and the DuPont-Columbia Award.



Lord graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle and received a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army Infantry with service in Berlin and Vietnam.

