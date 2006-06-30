Loral Snags Another EchoStar Contract

A day after announcing a new CEO and president, Loral's Space Systems division says it has a new satellite contract, the fourth this year.

The company will build a 1300 series satellite for DBS company EchoStar. Loral has built close to a dozen birds for EchoStar, as well as DirecTV.

This is the 13th satellite order the company has gotten since it filed for bankruptcy in July 2003. After selling its North American satellite operation in 2004, the company emerged from bankruptcy in November '05.