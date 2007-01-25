Loral Builds New Bird for EchoStar

Satellite manufacturer Space Systems/Loral (SS/L), a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications, is building the latest high-powered satellite for DBS operator EchoStar Communications.



The new SS/L 1300 bird, which is officially being built for EchoStar subsidiary EchoStar Orbital Corporation II, is intended to provide additional capacity for EchoStar's over 13 million DISH Network subscribers. EchoStar has also made a business of leasing excess satellite capacity to cable programmers and broadcasters looking for transponder space.



There are currently three SS/L-built satellites on orbit in the EchoStar fleet.

"As the fastest-growing pay-TV provider in the nation and an innovator in advanced services such as HDTV, we need the power and capacity that a satellite from Space Systems/Loral can provide," said Rohan Zaveri, vice president of Space Programs for EchoStar, in a statement.