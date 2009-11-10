Lopez's Simulcast Debut Draws 3.2 Million

The Nov. 9 premiere of TBS's new late-night series Lopez Tonight drew 3.2 million viewers combined for its simulcast airing on TBS, TNT and truTV.

The series, starring comedian George Lopez, averaged 1.8 million adults 18 to 49 for the simulcast, according to Nielsen data.

The show, which featured such guests as Ellen DeGeneres, Eva Longoria-Parker and Kobe Bryant, drew 1.7 million viewers on TBS, where it will air four days a week. TNT garnered 1 million viewers, while truTV averaged 500,000 viewer during debut at 11 p.m.

