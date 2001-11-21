Lopez helps rev NBC ratings

Jennifer Lopez helped light up the ratings for NBC, which vied with CBS in a lively Tuesday night sweeps battle.

J-Lo's concert in San Juan, Puerto Rico demonstrated her crossover musical appeal, drawing 11.2 million viewers and a 4.5 rating, 12 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers.

Mainstay Frasier followed with 16.3 million takers and a 6.5/16. Scrubs followed that with 12.3 million viewers and a 5.5/13.

That combo outdid CBS's rookie drama The Guardian, which pulled 11.8 million viewers and a 3.2/8. It was also up against ABC's NYPD Blue, which drew 13.1 million viewers and a 5.0/12.

JAG was CBS's big draw on the night, with 15.7 million viewers and a 4.1/11.

NBC prevailed among 18-49ers on the evening, with a 5.2 average rating to ABC's 4.1 and CBS's 4.0. CBS led in total viewers, averaging 14.3 million to NBC's 12.9 million.

In another late prime legal drama tussle, CBS's Judging Amy drew 15 million viewers and a 4.5/13, out maneuvering ABC's rookie Philly, with 10.3 million viewers and a 3.9/11. - Richard Tedesco