Lopez, Cruz, Phillips presenting at Latin Grammys

Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez, legendary salsa singer Celia Cruz and actor Lou Diamond Phillips will be among the presenters at next month's second annual Latin Grammy awards.

The Latin Grammy Awards will be telecast by CBS domestically on Sept. 11, and broadcast on radio via Westwood One/the Hispanic Broadcasting Corporation

worldwide.

The Latin Grammys present awards in 38 key categories covering many genres and sub-genres of Latin music.

- Richard Tedesco