Lopez , Bunny hop high
NBC won Wednesday night with popular dramas The West Wing and Law
& Order, but ABC and Fox got respectable ratings out of two shows making
their network premieres -- George Lopez and Greg the Bunny,
respectively.
West Wing won from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a 6.3 Nielsen Media Research
rating and 16 share among adults 18 through 49, but Greg the Bunny
finished second from 9:30 p.m. to 10 with a 4.7/12.
Greg was tops among adults 18 through 34 and teens, and a total of 10.1
million viewers tuned in.
With a strong lead-in from time-period-winning My Wife and Kids from 8
p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Lopez garnered a 3.8/11 among adults 18 through 49,
the best in its time period.
Its total audience averaged 10.4 million viewers, about 2 million more than
ABC drew in that same slot the previous week.
