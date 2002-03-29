Lopez , Bunny hop high

NBC won Wednesday night with popular dramas The West Wing and Law

& Order, but ABC and Fox got respectable ratings out of two shows making

their network premieres -- George Lopez and Greg the Bunny,

respectively.

West Wing won from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a 6.3 Nielsen Media Research

rating and 16 share among adults 18 through 49, but Greg the Bunny

finished second from 9:30 p.m. to 10 with a 4.7/12.

Greg was tops among adults 18 through 34 and teens, and a total of 10.1

million viewers tuned in.

With a strong lead-in from time-period-winning My Wife and Kids from 8

p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Lopez garnered a 3.8/11 among adults 18 through 49,

the best in its time period.

Its total audience averaged 10.4 million viewers, about 2 million more than

ABC drew in that same slot the previous week.