LoopMe Joins Data Privacy Group Network Advertising Initiative

Ad-tech company LoopMe said it joined the Network Advertising Initiative, a group dedicated to protecting data privacy.

LoopMe’s NAI membership certifies that the entirety of LoopMe’s data protection and privacy practices and processes are in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations that protect the collection, storage, and use of consumer data.

“We are delighted to join the NAI with its hugely respected independent seal of approval that companies increasingly look for when selecting advertising business partners,” said Paolo Cerroni, VP of Legal, LoopMe. “This latest validation is a strong signal to the industry and demonstrates LoopMe’s commitment to brand integrity, consumer trust, data protection, and compliance with applicable legislation and industry standards.”

The Network Advertising Initiative is a self-regulatory group made of third-party digital advertising companies.

“AI is impacting all aspects of digital communications, and it’s great to see industry leaders like LoopMe committing to be champions for privacy protections through membership in the NAI,” said NAI CEO Leigh Freund. “We’re looking forward to working with LoopMe to explore how AI matching supply with demand in digital advertising can evolve in ways that inspire consumer trust and effective ads.”