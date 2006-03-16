Loop Gets Idol Boost

One half-hour of American Idol pushed Fox up to the No. 1 spot for Wednesday night, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight ratings (live plus same day). The results show from 9-9:30 was the highest-rated show of the night, with an 11.4 rating/28 share. New sitcom The Loop benefited from its Idol lead-in; the premiere episode was the No. 1 show in the 9:30-10 slot, scoring a 6.5/16. Fox scored an average 6.7/17 for the night.

CBS was the No. 2 network with a 3.9/10. Survivor, from 8-9, was its highest-rated show with a 4.4/12. It was second place in the time slot to Fox’s Bones, which scared up a 4.4/12.

The third-place network for the night was ABC with a 2.6/7. Its Invasion, from 10-11, got the exact same rating as a repeat of Lost from 9-10; they both scored a 2.6 (Invasion got a 7 share, while Lost got a 6).

NBC was fourth with a 2.4/6. A repeat of Law & Order was its highest-rated show (3.0/8).

Coming in fifth place was UPN with a 1.8/5 for Next Top Model and Veronica Mars.

Univision was close behind with a 1.7/4 for its soaps and Don Francisco Presenta.

Bringing up the rear: The WB, with an 0.9/2 for repeats of One Tree Hill and Beauty & the Geek.