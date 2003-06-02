Looking for Action?

The new FCC duopoly rule set for approval today permits ownership of two TV stations in a market as long as both are not among the market's top four. To determine the impact on station ownership, BIA Financial Network examined all 210 TV markets. Here's what it found.

Black type: Markets where duopolies are permitted under the old duopoly rule but don't necessarily have duopolies. (The old rule permits duopolies in markets with eight separately owned TV stations.)

Green type: The 43 markets where the new rule would permit a duopoly for the first time and the 29 markets where the new rule would permit at least one duopoly more than permitted under the old rule.

Red type: Markets where the new rule, like the old rule, effectively bans duopolies.