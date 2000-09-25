Look whos talking

Comsat is under government orders to begin talks with broadcast networks and other U.S. Intelsat users seeking direct access to the international satellite consortium's services, rather than relying on Comsat as a middleman.

The FCC said Comsat has locked up nearly all U.S.-allotted Intelsat capacity. The FCC wants a commercially negotiated compromise, such as compensating Comsat for giving up capacity, but warned that an agency-imposed solution is possible.

Comsat and the parties must report on their progress by March 13.