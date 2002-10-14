Look who's not talking
In continued fallout from Opie & Anthony's sex stunt in St. Patrick's
Cathedral, parent Infinity Broadcasting Corp. is taking advantage of WNEW-FM's firing
of the New York shock jocks to drop the FM-talker's format.
The firing has cost Infinity several million dollars in lost advertising, but
Opie & Anthony's afternoon show was the only thing working on the troubled
station.
Infinity's new CEO, John Sykes, is considering switching to either a lite-FM
or alternative-rock format.
