Look who's not talking

In continued fallout from Opie & Anthony's sex stunt in St. Patrick's

Cathedral, parent Infinity Broadcasting Corp. is taking advantage of WNEW-FM's firing

of the New York shock jocks to drop the FM-talker's format.

The firing has cost Infinity several million dollars in lost advertising, but

Opie & Anthony's afternoon show was the only thing working on the troubled

station.

Infinity's new CEO, John Sykes, is considering switching to either a lite-FM

or alternative-rock format.