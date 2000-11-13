Look ma, I got a C!

Within hours of the release of the Project for Excellence report on local TV news (see story, page 21), WBZ-TV was touting its selection, for the second year in a row, as Boston's best news station. The market-topping grade, however, was a C; and a whole grade lower than last year's B. A station spokeswoman noted that "it was a high C, almost a B," and added that "we take it all with a grain of salt, but this was another affirmation of our commitment to quality during a year of transition in a volatile market."