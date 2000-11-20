Look homeward
ABC just bought the broadcast movie rights to
Charlie's Angels:
why not the TV series, too, which would return it to its original home? Sources say ABC and Columbia TriStar Television are in early discussions for a second
Charlie's Angels
prime time series. The original series ran for five seasons (1976-1981) on ABC, produced by Aaron Spelling and what was then Columbia Pictures Television. Columbia TriStar now owns the rights to the vehicle, having bought out Spelling and the other producers. Early last week, ABC acquired the rights to the
Charlie's Angels
box office smash for some $30 million from Columbia TriStar. Sources say it was during that sale that discussions began on a potential remake.
