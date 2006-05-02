Look for Build-Out Amendment, Says Upton

Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) said that he expects several ammendments to be brought up in the full House consideration of a national video franchising bill, perhaps as early as May 16 or 17.

Upton said build-out requirements would be one of those amendments. A key concern of Democrats not signing on to the bill was the lack of benchmark build-outs for competitors to incumbent cable systems, i.e. a minimum area that must be served.

He did not predict what would happen to those amendments, but said that there would be a lot of votes for the underlying bill.

He said the House and Senate are doing some "side-by-side" on their respective bills, and hopes to meet with Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) later this week. "You don't want to just pass a bill in the House and never go to the Senate."

