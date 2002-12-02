A look behind Lingo
Game Show Network will delve into the realities of game-show hosting with
Chuck Woolery: Behind the Lingo.
Woolery hosts the network's original game, Lingo.
Behind the Lingo is slated to debut in spring 2003.
Lingo, the game show, returns Dec. 9.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.