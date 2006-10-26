Longtime NCTA Exec Nicoll Dies

David Nicoll, longtime associate general counsel for the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, has died after a long illness, according to the association. He was 56.

Nicoll joined the National Cable Television Association in 1984, focusing on the telecommunications side that would eventually be added to the association's name as video networks grew into multiple-use pipelines.

His resume also included communications law firm Mintz Levin, the FCC, and the Justice Department.

"David was a valuable contributor to NCTA, but even more important he was a quality person who was a friend and colleague to all," NCTA President & CEO Kyle McSlarrow said in a statement Thursday."David fought this last battle with courage and dignity and he was an inspiration to all of us."

A small service is planned in New York with a memorial service also planned for D.C.