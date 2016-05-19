Longtime ’60 Minutes’ Correspondent Morley Safer Dies at 84

Morley Safer, whose decades-long career at CBS News included 46 seasons with 60 Minutes, died Thursday at the age of 84.

Safer started his career at 60 Minutes in 1970, replacing Harry Reasoner. He quickly earned an Emmy (the first of 12) for his 1971 investigation of the Gulf of Tonkin, which led to America’s war in Vietnam.

While with CBS News, Safer’s work ranged from working as a foreign correspondent during the Vietnam war to interviewing Ruth Madoff over her involvement in her husband's Ponzi scheme.

"Morley was one of the most important journalists in any medium, ever," said CBS CEO Leslie Moonves. "He broke ground in war reporting and made a name that will forever be synonymous with 60 Minutes.”

Safer had formally retired from60 Minutesthe previous week.

"This is a very sad day for all of us at 60 Minutes and CBS News. Morley was a fixture, one of our pillars, and an inspiration in many ways. He was a master storyteller, a gentleman and a wonderful friend. We will miss him very much," said Jeff Fager, the executive producer of 60 Minutes and Safer's close friend.

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris called Safer “a broadcaster of immeasurable talent and knowledge… his distinctive voice will be greatly missed. He had an uncanny way of explaining a story so that it was clear and relevant to everybody, regardless of age or profession. Phenomenally dedicated to his craft, few people had careers as long, as celebrated or as universally admired as Morley Safer.”