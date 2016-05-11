'60 Minutes' Legend Morley Safer Retires

Morley Safer, 60 Minutes’ longest-serving correspondent, will formally retire this week. The newsman’s career will be celebrated with an hour special, Morley Safer: A Reporter’s Life, following 60 Minutes on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

“Morley has had a brilliant career as a reporter and as one of the most significant figures in CBS News history, on our broadcast and in many of our lives,” said Jeff Fager, executive producer of 60 Minutes. “Morley’s curiosity, his sense of adventure and his superb writing, all made for exceptional work done by a remarkable man. The best of Morley Safer will be on display in our special broadcast this Sunday.”

Safer is 84. His first season as a regular 60 Minutes correspondent began in 1970; he contributed a total of 919 reports to the newsmag.

“It’s been a wonderful run, but the time has come to say goodbye to all of my friends at CBS and the dozens of people who kept me on the air,” said Safer. “But most of all I thank the millions of people who have been loyal to our broadcast.”