Longo Named WTEV-WAWS Jacksonville News Director

Bob Longo has been named news director at WTEV-WAWS, Cox Media Group’s CBS-Fox pair in Jacksonville. Formerly the news director at Hearst TV’s WESH Orlando, Longo has also held news director positions in Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Binghamton (N.Y.).

He starts Jan. 27.

“Bob has an extremely strong and successful news background,” said Jim Zerwekh, VP and general manager of WTEV-WAWS. “His expertise in journalism will not only enhance our already talented news team but it will also provide the people of Jacksonville a quality local news product they can trust.”

Longo began his career as a radio reporter and eventually worked as a reporter and anchor in both radio and television before moving to management. He said he was “thrilled and honored” to join Cox Media Group in Jacksonville. “This is a terrific news operation full of talented, hard-working people,” Longo said. “I can't wait to join them and continue the growth and success Action News has enjoyed.”