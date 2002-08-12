Longinotti joins KPIX-TV
Portland TV executive Ron Longinotti has been named vice president and
general manager of Viacom's KPIX-TV San Francisco.
Longinotti has been vice president and general manager at Belo-owned KGW-TV
Portland, Ore., and Viacom Stations Executive Vice President.
"In just three years," said Viacom stations group executive Dennis Swanson,
"he led KGW-TV in Portland, Ore., to the top of the ratings in every local news
daypart, and he did it by emphasizing strong journalism and community service.
The station won five Edward R. Murrow awards last year while also achieving the
highest revenue share of the market despite a precipitous drop in advertising
during last year's media recession."
