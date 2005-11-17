Longer Lost Scores for Invasion

Adding four extra minutes to Lost may have goosed ratings for its lead-out, Invasion. ABC's castaway hit ran until 10:04 p.m. ET last night, sparking a week-to-week jump for the network’s supernatural thriller.

Invasion averaged a 4.6 rating/12 share in the adults 18-49 demo on Wednesday, according to Nielsen fast national data. That’s up from 3.9/10 last week. Lost was the night’s highest-rated show, at 9.1/22 from 10-11 pm.

Those numbers helped make ABC the top broadcast network on Wednesday among adults 18-49. The network averaged a 5.6 /14 in the demo during prime time, according to Nielsen fast national data. (Fast nationals are based on time-period estimates; results may vary when final data is tabulated.)

CBS was second on the night, with an average 4.1/11. Fox (3.1) was next, followed by NBC (2.9/7), UPN (1.9/5) and The WB (2.2/3).

ABC took the first two hours of prime time. Its sitcom combo, George Lopez (2.9/8) and Freddie (2.6/10), won the 8-9 p.m. slot, while Lost cleaned up at 9 p.m. CBS’ CSI: NY (5.4/14) won at 10-11 p.m.

CBS also aired a Man in Black tribute, I Walk the Line: A Night for Johnny Cash, from 8-10 p.m. that scored a 2.9/8. Criminal Minds (4.1/10) followed at 9-10 p.m.

On Fox, Bruce Willis guest starred on That ’70s Show (3.2/9) from 8-8:30. The second episode of this season’s Stacked (2.3/6) was essentially flat compared to last week (2.2/6). Trading Spouses posted a 3.4/8 from 9-10 pm.

NBC broadcast E-Ring (2.8/8) at 8 p.m.; The Apprentice: Martha Stewart (2.4/6); and Law & Order (3.4/9).

UPN’s America’s Next Top Model strutted with a 2.5/7 from 8-9 p.m., but Veronica Mars slid a bit further to 1.2/3 at 9-10.

The WB aired One Tree Hill (1.6/4) and an encore of Related (.9/2).