Long-Time CBS News Producer Terry Martin Dies

Terrance “Terry” Martin, who spent 34 years at CBS News, died on April 1 in Greenwich, Conn. He was 75.

Born in San Antonio, Martin began his career in 1966 with the New Brunswick Daily Home News and joined CBS News Radio.

At CBS News, he was associate producer of the CBS Morning News; senior producer of the CBS Evening News, weekend editions; producer in the CBS Special Events unit and executive producer at CBS productions.

Martin retired from CBS in 2005.

He is survived by his wife, journalist Lynne Jordal Martin, their daughter and his brother.

A memorial service will be held April 13 at 1 p.m. at Christ Church Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, the family said donations can be made to: