Long a Power in Newspapers

On March 13, 2000, Tribune Co. became the third-largest newspaper company in the U.S. when it sealed a $8 billion deal to absorb the Times Mirror Co. and its cache of newspapers, some of the best in the country. Although the Chicago Tribune once called itself The World's Greatest Newspaper, The Los Angeles Times is arguably better and more influential, and other former Times Mirror papers—notably, The Baltimore Sun, Newsday (New York) and The Hartford (Conn.) Courant—are among the nation's most influential and historic. The Tribune also owns the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and the Orlando Sentinel among other daily newspapers.

Tribune also owns Spanish-language newspapers Hoy

(New York), !Exito!

(Chicago), El Sentinel

(Orlando, Fla.), and La Opinion

(Los Angeles). Smaller papers include The Morning Call

(Allentown, Pa.) and Greenwich

(Conn.) Time.

An early investor in America Online, Tribune has evolved into a multimedia company with diverse holdings that include radio stations and online interests including Careerbuilder.com, Apartments.com, and Cars.com. It owns the Chicago Cubs baseball team and such subsidiaries as Tribune Media Services, Zap2It.com, Chicago

magazine, Williamsburg

magazine. Cable holding include all-news Chicagoland TV. In syndication, it owns Tribune Entertainment Co., which distributes Andromeda, Soul Train, Family Feud

and other shows.