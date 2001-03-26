Long arm of TV

WTVJ(TV) Miami photographer Rick Morris and engineer Adam Rice foiled a robbery of their station's equipment last week when they confronted a suspect equipped with bolt cutters in the act of cutting the chains securing TV cameras to a station car in the parking lot. The station reported that the two staffers chased the suspect and caught him trying to get over a fence to a nearby highway. Meanwhile, they saw a car they believe was waiting for the suspect to take off. When police arrived to arrest the suspect, they found another car broken into and other equipment apparently taken from a local production company.