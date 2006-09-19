The Long Arm of TV

WGN-TV says its Fugitive Hunters news series has helped hunt down a second fugitive.

A profile of Kevin Thomas, wanted by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force for criminal sexual abuse, aired on the news station Sept. 12. Tips to the Marshals tip line led to his capture at a nearby shopping mall four days later.

Just last month, a murder suspect was arrested in Duluth, Minn. after a viewer tipped off authorities of his whereabouts. WGN is also a cable Superstation.

Fugitive Hunters is an ongoing news series reported by Juan Carlos Fanjul.