Trending

The long arm of John Walsh

By

John Walsh has helped catch another crook, and he wasn't even hosting an
episode of America's Most Wanted at the time.

Walsh was instead using the Feb. 12 episode of his NBC Enterprises syndicated
talker, The John Walsh Show, to profile parents who were looking for
their children's murderers.

They and The Disney Channel. UPN opted not to fill the kids' blocks with
other kids programming when its affiliates said they wanted to program the time
themselves.