Long arm of Fox

America's Most Wanted may have come in second in the key demos Saturday

night, but it was first in the hearts of law enforcement as the long-running Fox

show registered another catch.

After seeing himself on the show, a man wanted in connection with the car

bombing of his half-brother in Washington, D.C.'s Maryland suburbs turned

himself in.

Prescott Sigmund, who had fled the D.C. area after being sought in connection

with the July bombing that injured his half-brother, surrendered to Montana police

Saturday, the same day he saw his story on AMW, authorities there

said.