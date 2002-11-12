Long arm of Fox
America's Most Wanted may have come in second in the key demos Saturday
night, but it was first in the hearts of law enforcement as the long-running Fox
show registered another catch.
After seeing himself on the show, a man wanted in connection with the car
bombing of his half-brother in Washington, D.C.'s Maryland suburbs turned
himself in.
Prescott Sigmund, who had fled the D.C. area after being sought in connection
with the July bombing that injured his half-brother, surrendered to Montana police
Saturday, the same day he saw his story on AMW, authorities there
said.
