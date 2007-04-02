Lonely Planet Goes Social

Lonely Planet, a travel media company, has teamed up with Reality Digital to launch an online travel community based around social networking and location specific professional and user-generated videos.

LonelyPlanet.tv joins a growing list of Websites which ask their users to integrate home movies with professional content. This new site merges social networking features and user-generated content with videos from Lonely Planet Television. That content is further linked to geographical locations via Google Maps. A traveler interested in going to Ecuador, for instance, can click on a map and see all videos recently uploaded about the South American country.

The site also contains an area dedicated to branded videos from Lonely Planet's television production arm.

Earlier this year, Lonely Planet announced an agreement to air brief video "pods" on cable news channel Current TV.