‘Lone Star Law’ Hits 100th Episode on Discovery

Lone Star Law reaches 100 episodes when the season premiere airs on Discovery Saturday, January 22. The show is about the Texas Game Wardens.

“There’s no such thing as an average day at work for the Texas Game Wardens. They face countless perils as they patrol more than 250,000 square miles of deserts, lakes, piney woods, bayous, plains and coasts,” said Discovery. “Whether confronting poachers, rescuing injured wildlife or saving victims of natural disasters, the game wardens work tirelessly to protect more than 29 million Texans. And with Texas ranked as the second-largest state by both land size and population, the game wardens’ job is only getting bigger.”

The season premiere has Game Wardens Mallory Mitchell and Jeremy Lindsey saving a wakeboarder with a potentially deadly injury, Derrick Lopez rescuing a wild animal trapped in a garage, and Jamal Allen stepping up when trespassers invade a sensitive marsh area.

The season sees Game Wardens Kyle Allison and Dustin Delgado rush to a plane crash, while Kegan Gould questions a suspicious rock collector and unearths a devastating secret, and Randolph McGee investigates a string of bison killings.

Lone Star Law is produced for Discovery by Engel Entertainment, where Steven M. Engel and Ben Shank are executive producers. Lisa Lucas exec produces for Discovery. ■