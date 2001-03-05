Lone Gunmen hits ratings bullseye

Fox's The Lone Gunmen debuted Sunday night with 13 million viewers and a 6.5 rating/14 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The X-Files spin-off debuted in the 9 p.m. ET/PT time slot and won the hour in adults 18-49, adults 18-34 and teens. The new series did lose 4 million viewers from its Malcolm in the Middle lead-in, which averaged 17 million viewers and a 7.8/17 in adults 18-49 from 8:30-9 p.m. Fox did win the night in adults 18-49 with a 6.5/15 average.

- Joe Schlosser