London Closes On KBMT

London Broadcasting has closed on its acquisition of KBMT Beaumont, which it bought from Texas Telecasting. The station, which airs ABC programming on channel 12.1 and NBC on 12.2, sold for $25 million.

"We are extremely happy to have the opportunity to acquire KBMT from (Texas Telecasting president) Mike McKinnon and serve the citizens of Southeast Texas with the ABC and NBC affiliates," said London President Terry London. "KBMT is an excellent station with an outstanding news operation. We are committed to continue providing quality news, weather, sports and entertainment to our viewers."

London named Dan Robbins the vice president and general manager at KBMT. Robbins was most recently Group Vice President of Communications Corporation of America and oversaw 13 stations.

Terry London says he's eager to acquire more stations in the area. "We intend to expand our television holdings, invest in new technology and strive to deliver outstanding local news, information and entertainment to our viewers," he said. "We are Texas based and Texas focused."