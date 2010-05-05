London Broadcasting Plots Texas Network

London Broadcasting got the long-dormant station acquisition

market moving earlier this week with its announcement that it is in the process

of grabbingABC affiliate KIII Corpus Christi

for $31.3 million. Executive VP/COO Phil Hurley says the group, headed up by

Terry London, remains in acquisition mode. Its targets? Texas

stations outside the state's four largest markets (Dallas,

Houston, San Antonio

and Austin).

"Our whole philosophy and game plan is to develop Texas stations," says

Hurley. "We really want to emphasize the fact that we're local and we're real

interested in the state of Texas."

London Broadcasting is based in Dallas.

The region is also home base for Belo and Nexstar.

If and when the KIII acquisition is cleared by the FCC this

summer, London Broadcasting will own stations in Corpus

Christi, Beaumont, Tyler

and Waco.

Hurley says they're using the stations' digital tiers to establish the "MYTX"

network: Texas-centric content, be it breaking news, local sports or fare from London's 41 Entertainment

production outfit, that can be shared among the stations. London

operates its MYTX brand on the .2 channels of KYTX Tyler-Longview and KCEN

Waco, and on a low power outlet, KUIL, in Beaumont.

(London owns KBMT in Beaumont and operates KUIL.) The broadcaster

will incorporate MYTX into KIII's offerings once the regulatory hurdles are

cleared as well.

The stations' branding reinforces their sense of place. "â€˜Texas born, Texas

proud. We are Texas'-that's

how we'll brand all our stations," says Hurley.

London remains in acquisition

mode, as long as the stations are in small or mid-sized markets-and, of course,

call Texas

home. "Texas

has a very unique and very large economy," says Hurley. "We think we can be

very successful operating just in the state of Texas."