London Broadcasting Grabs Bayou City Bunch

London Broadcasting has agreed to acquire seven Texas TV

stations from DuJuan McCoy's Bayou City Broadcasting. The stations -- a mix of

Fox and MyNetworkTV affiliates, and full and low power -- are KIDY San Angelo,

KXVA-KIDZ Abilene, KIDU Brownwood, KIDB Sweetwater, KIDV Albany and KIDT

Stamford.





McCoy acquired the stations in 2008 when he was part of the

NAB's Broadcast Leadership Program.





Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is

subject to FCC approval and is expected to close by the end of the year.





London said the acquisition will enable it to reach 40% of

Texas households.





"We are extremely honored to have the opportunity to

acquire these stations from DuJuan McCoy," said Terry London, president of

London Broadcasting. "He has done an outstanding job of improving the

operations since his acquisition of the stations in 2008. We are committed to

continue to serve the viewers of Abilene and San Angelo faithfully and honestly

by delivering information and entertainment that meets the needs of the local

communities."





McCoy says he's not exiting broadcasting. "I am pleased

to pass ownership to a quality Texas-based broadcaster like London Broadcasting

giving the stations an opportunity to continue to improve with a larger

operator," he said. "While it was a difficult decision to sell these

stations, I intend to pursue other opportunities in the broadcasting industry.