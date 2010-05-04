London Acquiring South Texas' KIII

London Broadcasting Company has announced a deal to acquire

KIII Corpus Christi. KIII is an ABC affiliate airing in south Texas.

KIII is the market leader in DMA No. 129, according to

BIA/Kelsey, pulling in over $10 million last year. It was owned by the McKinnon

family; the formal ownership name was Texas Television.

The sale

price was $31.3 million.

The acquisition would mark London Broadcasting's fourth Texas station. Executive VP/COO Phil Hurley said the company is seeking to establish a statewide network to share content on the stations' subchannels. "We really only have interest in Texas markets," he said. "Our whole philosophy is to develop stations in Texas."

"Channel 3 is an outstanding station and market

leader," said London President Terry London in a statement. "As the McKinnons

have done for over 45 years, we are committed to continue to serve South Texas faithfully and honestly. We are a

Texas-based broadcaster focused only on the State of Texas."

The transaction is subject to FCC approval and is expected

to close before Aug. 31.

Londonclosed on a deal for KBMT Beaumont

from the McKinnon family in the summer of 2009.