Lombardo in Line for NAB Chairmanship
Citadel Broadcasting Corp. CEO Phil Lombardo is expected to be named joint-board
chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters, replacing Barrington
Broadcasting Co. LLC head Jim Yager, who stepped down this month for personal reasons.
An announcement is expected Monday as NAB officials work the selection
through association bylaws.
The position rotates between radio and television, with Yager and Lombardo
both from the TV side.
Sources said Lombardo -- a board member and chairman of the Broadcasters
Foundation -- did not seek the position but was a consensus choice after
discussion among other board members.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.