Lombardo in Line for NAB Chairmanship

Citadel Broadcasting Corp. CEO Phil Lombardo is expected to be named joint-board

chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters, replacing Barrington

Broadcasting Co. LLC head Jim Yager, who stepped down this month for personal reasons.

An announcement is expected Monday as NAB officials work the selection

through association bylaws.

The position rotates between radio and television, with Yager and Lombardo

both from the TV side.

Sources said Lombardo -- a board member and chairman of the Broadcasters

Foundation -- did not seek the position but was a consensus choice after

discussion among other board members.