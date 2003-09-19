Lombardo to Head NAB Joint Board
Phil Lombardo, CEO of Citadel Broadcasting Corp., was unanimously
elected chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters’ joint board of
directors during a conference call Thursday.
He replaces Jim Yager, head of Barrington Broadcasting Co. LLC, who resigned due to a family health issue.
Lombardo, who has been serving on the NAB's TV board, will chair his first
joint board meeting Sept. 25 at the trade group's Washington, D.C., headquarters.
The joint board is composed of members of both the NAB TV and radio boards.
"We're pleased that Phil has agreed to serve in this important position,"
NAB president Eddie Fritts said. "His long tenure as an owner and operator of
local broadcast stations will serve him well."
Citadel is based in Bronxville, N.Y., and it owns network-affiliated television stations in Nebraska, Illinois and Iowa.
Lombardo is also former chairman of Corinthian Broadcasting Corp. and general manger of
WGHP-TV High Point, N.C. He is a graduate of the University of
Missouri.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.