Lombardo to Head NAB Joint Board

Phil Lombardo, CEO of Citadel Broadcasting Corp., was unanimously

elected chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters’ joint board of

directors during a conference call Thursday.

He replaces Jim Yager, head of Barrington Broadcasting Co. LLC, who resigned due to a family health issue.

Lombardo, who has been serving on the NAB's TV board, will chair his first

joint board meeting Sept. 25 at the trade group's Washington, D.C., headquarters.

The joint board is composed of members of both the NAB TV and radio boards.

"We're pleased that Phil has agreed to serve in this important position,"

NAB president Eddie Fritts said. "His long tenure as an owner and operator of

local broadcast stations will serve him well."

Citadel is based in Bronxville, N.Y., and it owns network-affiliated television stations in Nebraska, Illinois and Iowa.

Lombardo is also former chairman of Corinthian Broadcasting Corp. and general manger of

WGHP-TV High Point, N.C. He is a graduate of the University of

Missouri.